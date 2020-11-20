Georgia certifies election results, confirms Biden beats Trump

Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger holds a press conference on the status of ballot counting on November 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The secretary of state of Georgia on Friday certified the results of its presidential election race, confirming that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

The certification was expected after hand ballot recount on Thursday confirmed the victory of Biden, the Democratic former vice president.

"I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," said Secretary of State Brad Raffenseberg.

"The numbers reflect the will of the people," said Raffensbert, who like Trump is a Republican.

Biden won 49.5% of Georgia's votes, compared to 49.3% for Trump. The margin of victory for Biden was almost exactly 12,000 votes.

Trump has refused to concede that Biden defeated him in the national popular vote total, and that Biden has secured more than enough votes in the Electoral College to win the White House.

Georgia would give Biden 16 electoral votes. Biden currently is projected to receive 306 electoral votes, 36 more than he needs.

Trump's campaign has until the close of business on Tuesday to seek a machine recount of the ballots cast in the Peach State.