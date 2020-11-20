Jim Cramer's week ahead: Start of a 'seasonally strong period' for stocks

While Wall Street is preparing for a shortened week with Thanksgiving on the calendar, CNBC's Jim Cramer is keeping his eye on key corporate earnings reports set to release before the holiday.

The stock market will be closed on Thursday and open for a half-day of trading Friday to close out the week, yet investors may want to start thinking about a long-term game starting Wednesday, according to the "Mad Money" host.

"Wednesday marks the beginning of a very seasonally strong period [for stocks]," he said. "If you believe history will repeat itself this year, as it often does, then you might want to get long the whole market on Tuesday."

Stocks fell on Friday, handing the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes their first week of losses since October. The Dow fell almost 220 points, or 0.8%, to 29,263.48, a 0.7% decline this week. The S&P 500 also slipped 0.7% to 3,557.54, completing a weekly decline of 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4% to 11,854.97 at the close.

Market players traded around the news of rising daily coronavirus cases, worries of the U.S. economic recovery and vaccine optimism.

Cramer referred viewers to review his "up stocks," a list of 10 companies that he expects money managers to focus on as the market closes out the year that was 2020.

"Once we make it through the push and pull of the virus and the disputed election next week, it's back to buying the up stocks," he said. "These are the anointed winners for 2020 that should keep winning until the end of the year."

Cramer gave viewers a look at the earnings reports he has circled on his calendar in the week ahead. All projections are based on FactSet estimates: