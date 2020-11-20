'Shame': Protesters tell Michigan lawmaker to certify vote for Biden as he goes to meet Trump at White House

In this Monday, May 18, 2020 file photo, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, holds a copy of the Constitution while speaking during the "American Patriot Rally-Sheriffs speak out" event at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Michigan Senate's Republican majority leader and other state lawmakers were greeted Friday by protestors' signs saying "SHAME" and chants of "certify the vote" as he headed to meet with President Donald Trump.

Trump is expected to lean on them to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in that state, according to an NBC News report.

Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and the others were confronted by about 20 protestors after they arrived at Reagan International Airport, just outside Washington, D.C., before their White House meeting.

Trump's invitation to Michigan's lawmakers in an apparent effort to have them invalidate the popular presidential vote is believed to be unprecedented.

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President," said U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. Romney was the 2012 GOP nominee for president; his late father, George Romney, had been governor of Michigan.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday that Trump's sitdown with lawmakers is not an advocacy meeting, and also said that no one from Trump's campaign — other than Trump himself — would be at the meeting. McEnany said that the president "routinely" meets with state officials.

But a Michigan Republican leader close to both Shirkey and state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who also was invited by Trump to the meeting, told NBC News that both men expect the president to pressure them to try to reverse Biden's win in their state.

But the leader also said that while the men plan to tell Trump they will pursue his expected claims of irregularities and fraud in the votes in Detroit, they will uphold Michigan law and not reverse the state's expected certification of the results showing a win for Biden.

"I'm sure the president is going to try to convince them to do this," the leader told NBC News, referring to both overruling of the vote certification and having the legislature appoint its own electors to the Electoral College, as opposed to Biden's electors.

But "I find it hard to believe" they will comply with that request, the leader said.

Under Michigan law, its legislature is barred from appointing its own electors who are different from the slate of electors of the presidential candidate who won the popular vote in the state.

"Legally, they don't think they have any actual legal options. It legally cannot happen in Michigan. That's what they're going to tell the president," the leader said.