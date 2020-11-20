Surging debt during the pandemic is creating dangers for investors and developed countries

A man wears a protective mask as he rides past the The People's Bank of China in Beijing.

SINGAPORE — Risks for investors as well as developed economies are piling up with debt escalating during the coronavirus pandemic, a director at the Institute for International Finance (IIF) said on Friday.

The coronavirus crisis pushed global debt levels to a new high of over $272 trillion in the third quarter, the institute had said a day earlier. It said global debt would break new records in the coming months to reach $277 trillion by the end of the year.

Governments globally have had to spend big on fiscal stimulus measures to support consumers and businesses as the pandemic battered economies.

Sonja Gibbs, IIF's managing director of global policy initiatives, told CNBC on Friday that one of the big areas of concern is in developed markets, which are battling slow growth and rising debt at the same time.

"In mature markets, debt has just continued to rise. No government is making hay while the sun shines. In other words, when growth has been strong, governments have not cut down their debt levels. So they're going higher and higher," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

During the pandemic, governments of these developed markets are facing a double whammy, experiencing weak growth while racking up debt — by an additional 50 percentage points, according to Gibbs.

Gibbs added: "In the long run, the risk from mature markets is kind of stagflation — weak growth, having to keep rates low indefinitely. That's a big problem."