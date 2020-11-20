What being a Navy nuclear submarine officer taught this Goldman Sachs executive 

Wes Slagle, region head for Goldman Sach's Mid-Atlantic Private Wealth Management unit, says he has "a pretty demanding job." But he says his previous career as a nuclear submarine officer in the United States Navy prepared him for it.

"I learned a lot of lessons through the school of hard knocks, which are sometimes the best teachers," Slagle tells CNBC Make It.

Slagle, 40, and a father of three, says the experience of working on a fast attack nuclear powered submarine was "very taxing" on his personal life because of the time spent away, but it was a "fantastic leadership opportunity."

After graduating from United States Naval Academy in 2002, Slagle spent five years as a naval officer, three of which were aboard USS Helena (SSN-725), a fast attack nuclear-powered submarine, according to the Navy's website.

"At a very young age, I was responsible for a nuclear reactor," Slagle says.

And "whenever it was my turn to stand watch, I was the officer of the deck. I was the person on the periscope or in the bridge navigating the ship trying to keep 160 people safe while trying to accomplish missions that were very important for our national security," he says.

Though working at Goldman Sachs isn't the same type of "pressure cooker" as it was being on the submarine, there is still a lot of pressure and competition that comes with working at one of the largest investment banks in the world.

"We are still working with very complex and sophisticated clients," Slagle says. "And it's a very competitive marketplace, so the pressure is real."

Here are the lessons Slagle learned about leadership in the Navy that have helped him succeed.