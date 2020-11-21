Singapore-Hong Kong 'travel bubble' flights will carry on despite rise in Hong Kong's coronavirus cases

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Hong Kong will go ahead with their air travel arrangements on Sunday as planned, but there will be additional precautionary measures imposed as new coronavirus cases in Hong Kong rise.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced Saturday that all arriving passengers from Hong Kong will now be required to take an additional Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival.

They will also need to self-isolate in their place of residence — be it a hotel or home — as they wait for the results which will take about six to eight hours, the aviation authority said.

To be clear, all passengers from Hong Kong under the air travel bubble agreement were already required to take a pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test and obtain a negative test result before departing for Singapore.

"As mentioned, travellers will now undergo a further on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test," according to the latest release from CAAS.

The initial air travel bubble agreement announced on Nov. 11 did not require any isolation of passengers from Hong Kong upon arrival.