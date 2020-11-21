U.S. reports nearly 200,000 new coronavirus cases as more than 1,500 people die daily

A patient arrives outside Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 17, 2020.

The United States reported more than 195,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a record-high spike less than a week before Thanksgiving, which public health officials are warning could further exacerbate the outbreak.

Friday's jump of nearly 200,000 cases brings the seven-day average of new cases up over 167,600, an increase of nearly 20% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average of new cases are up by at least 5% week over week in 43 states and the District of Columbia, Hopkins data shows.

The rise in cases is driving a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. More than 82,100 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country, more than at any point before during the pandemic, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic.

The Atlantic obtained data earlier this week from the Department of Health and Human Services that showed about 20% of American hospitals faced or expected to face a staffing shortage last week.