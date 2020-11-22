Biden will announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, chief of staff Klain says

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden removes his face mask as he meets with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at his transition headquarters in the Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 20, 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden will announce cabinet appointments this upcoming Tuesday, incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain confirmed on Sunday.

"You're going to see the first cabinet picks this Tuesday," Klain said in an interview with ABC News. "But if you want to know what cabinet agencies they are, who's going to be in those Cabinet agencies, you'll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday."

Biden also said last week that he's decided whom he will nominate for Treasury Secretary and will make the announcement around Thanksgiving.

Biden's move to announce cabinet picks and push forward with the presidential transitions comes as President Donald Trump still refuses to concede to the Nov. 3 election.

Klain said Trump's claims of voter fraud and litigation over the race are "corrosive" and "harmful," but emphasized that his actions won't change the outcome of the election.

Biden's team still does not have access to government resources typically provided to help with the presidential transition, including intelligence briefings and a distribution plan for a coronavirus vaccine, Klain added.