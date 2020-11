Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

While a number of firms are turning cautious as Covid-19 cases rise across the country, BlackRock on Monday upgraded U.S. equities to overweight, saying investors should look through near-term market volatility.

The firm said it expects the market to benefit from "structural growth trends and a potential cyclical upswing during 2021" amid positive developments on the coronavirus-vaccine front.