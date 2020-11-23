Emerging markets could break to all-time highs if the dollar breaches this level, Miller Tabak strategist says

Emerging markets have rallied this year, even keeping pace with the S&P 500 since the March low.

From that March 23 bottom, the EEM emerging markets ETF and S&P 500 have rebounded more than 63%.

The group's next move depends on the U.S. dollar, according to Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

"The DXY Dollar Index, even though it was selling off for quite a while, it actually stabilized a little bit the last four months, and it's bounced off the $92 level four or five different times," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "If you see a breakdown in the dollar below that $92 level, that's going to help the small outperformance the emerging markets we've seen over the last six, eight months become much bigger."

A weaker dollar is highly correlated with emerging market gains — the value of foreign currency-denominated assets rises for U.S. investors as the greenback falls. A lower dollar also helps emerging market economies that have borrowed U.S.-denominated debt.

The DXY index traded at $92.52 at Monday's close.