European markets head for higher open on hopes coronavirus vaccine will soon be ready

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Monday as hopes rise that effective coronavirus vaccines will start to be rolled out soon.

London's FTSE is seen opening 17 points higher at 6,364, Germany's DAX up 38 points at 13,169, France's CAC 40 up 17 points at 5,512 and Italy's FTSE MIB 29 points higher at 21,710, according to IG.

European markets are tracking their counterparts in Asia and the U.S. higher Monday.

Hopes are raised that several coronavirus vaccines, found to be highly effective in late-stage clinical trials, could start to be rolled out in the U.S. in December. Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday applied for an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their coronavirus vaccine.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday trade as investors continue to watch for coronavirus developments. South Korea is set to impose stricter distancing regulations for the greater Seoul area and southwestern region in an attempt to stem a resurgence of the coronavirus, according to Yonhap.

Meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher in overnight trading on Sunday, even as Covid-19 cases rise in the U.S. and abroad.

The U.S. recently reported nearly 200,000 new virus cases less than a week before Thanksgiving. Public health officials have warned that Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday could further exacerbate the outbreak.

Flash purchasing manager's index (PMI) data from the euro zone for November and measuring activity in the service and manufacturing sectors, will be in focus for investors in the region on Monday.

- CNBC's Eustance Huang and Pippa Stevens contributed reporting to this story.