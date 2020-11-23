Goldman cuts fourth-quarter and first-quarter GDP forecasts on coronavirus 'resurgence'

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Goldman Sachs slashed its economic outlook for the current quarter and first quarter of 2021 as the U.S. grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 infections and fresh lockdown restrictions.
"The rapid and broad-based resurgence of the coronavirus has led us to downgrade our Q4 and Q1 GDP forecasts," Jan Hatzius, Goldman's chief U.S. economist, said in a note. "The pace of recovery would likely slow in the winter months, with a lack of fiscal support and a deteriorating virus situation pointing to significant downside risks."