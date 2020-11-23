Here's Evercore ISI's 'rebound portfolio' for investors to ride a vaccine-driven rally

The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020.

An eventual Covid-19 vaccine is expected to lead to a sustained economic recovery, and these stocks could have the most to gain, according to Evercore ISI.

With a string of positive developments on the vaccine front, investors continued to favor stocks tied to an economic reopening and rotate away from stay-at-home bets. Evercore polled its fundamental analysts to build a "rebound portfolio" for investors to ride the big vaccine-driven rally.

"We are turning our focus away from the winners from a COVID rebound to the winners during a sustained economic recovery after the COVID rebound," Dennis DeBusschere, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a note.