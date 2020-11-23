So long doorbusters! Retailers put deepest discounts online after weeks of deals

A customer pushes a shopping cart containing stuffed toys at a Target Corp. store in the Queens borough of New York, U.S, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Bess Adler | Bloomberg | Getty Images

On Thanksgiving Day, eager bargain hunters usually head to the store and shoulder their way through crowded aisles to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping. Not this year. Many of those stores will stay shuttered, and even the word "doorbusters" has largely disappeared from circulars and ads. Retailers including Walmart and Home Depot have swapped one-day store events for a drumbeat of holiday deals. Sales will last longer. More are online. And rushing to a crowded store on Black Friday may feel not only risky, but also obsolete, since many deep discounts are a click away and some popular items are available only online. "With Covid, this really changed everything," said Marshal Cohen, chief retail analyst at The NPD Group. "Now, nobody even wants to be standing next to somebody, let alone fighting a crowd to get something." Retailers didn't wait until Thanksgiving dinner to start their big sales. The first wave of deals began in mid-October and coincided with Amazon's Prime Day. So far, that early start to holiday sales seems to be giving retail sales a lift. In October, U.S. sales of general merchandise from apparel and beauty items to office supplies and toys grew 14% year over year, according to NPD data. Those gains added up to $2.9 billion in incremental sales over October 2019.

Deep discounts, but with a twist

The upside of no doorbusters

When retailers announced plans for a stretched-out sales season, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for shopping comparison website DealNews.com, said she was skeptical. She expected to see a lot of fillers and fewer deep discounts. Yet as she's looked through retailers' ads and offerings, she said there are still great finds. "This year, as soon as retailers started rolling out their sales and their deals, we were seeing really good deals that were sort of surprising to me," she said. She said retailers have still tried to create urgency by serving up different sales items each time. For example, she said, they are highlighting different merchandise categories from home goods to toys or telling customers that the same deal on a flat-screen TV won't return again in the next round of sales. "If you see a good deal, it's not something that you want to sit back and wait on," she said. "But the fact that they are lasting longer, if it's something that's not in super high demand, you might be able to get it three days after the sales start and you don't have that same pushy sense of panic of 'I've got to go get this right now.'"

Sparking an impulse buy