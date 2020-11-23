Michigan certifies Biden win, days after Trump leans on state's GOP lawmakers

Michigan's top elections board certified Joe Biden's win in the state's presidential vote Monday, dealing President Donald Trump yet another blow in his effort to block the Democrat's national victory.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers signed off on the popular election results in a 3-0 vote.

Republican board member Aaron Van Langevelde voted to certify the votes, along with the board's two Democrats, while the other GOP member, Norm Shinkle, abstained.

The vote came days after Trump held an unprecedented meeting at the White House with Republican state lawmakers from Michigan in what was believed to be an effort to get the state legislature to nullify the popular vote and appoint a slate of Trump electors to the Electoral College.

After the meeting, the legislators said they had seen no evidence of fraud that would invalidate the popular vote. They also said that they would follow state law, which mandates that the state's Electoral College voters go to the winner of popular ballots.

Ben Halle, spokesman for Biden's campaign in Michigan, said in a statement Monday, "We appreciate the state board's recognition of the plain facts: President-elect Joe Biden resoundingly won the state of Michigan by more than 150,000 votes — 14 times the margin of Donald Trump in 2016."

"We thank the State of Michigan for its support, and look forward to receiving its 16 electoral votes," he said.

Jenna Ellis, the Trump campaign's senior legal advisor, in a statement said, "Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step. We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes."

"Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate," Ellis said.

Trump's campaign has claimed, without evidence, that he was swindled out of a victory in Michigan and elsewhere as a result of voting fraud. But those claims have repeatedly failed to gain traction in courts where the campaign and Trump allies have filed lawsuits.

The campaign dropped a federal lawsuit challenging ballots in the Detroit area last week, after falsely claiming that the Wayne County elections board had voted against certifiying results there. In fact, the board had certified Biden's win that county, but two Republican members of the board later said they wanted to rescind their approval, a step that Michigan's secretary of state is not legally possible.