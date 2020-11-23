Mike Santoli's market notes: Rotation continues, vaccine boost gets smaller, some hurdles ahead

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
More flight from the big index-dominating growth names and into smaller recovery plays has the S&P stalled with the average stock thriving today. Rotational torque rather than an upward glide, as we see diminished "oomph" from vaccine news and strong seasonal patterns contend with looming equity supply from several directions.