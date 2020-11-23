Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Gap, Moderna, Foot Locker & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Kellogg to neutral from outperform.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker to underweight from neutral.
  • UBS downgraded Philip Morris to neutral from buy.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Gap to overweight from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Moderna as equal weight.
  • Needham raised its price target on Roku to $315 from $255.
  • Janney downgraded Vail to neutral from buy.
Pedestrians pass in front of a GAP store in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

