Op-ed: Advisors can help clients manage their human capital

The role of a financial advisor can encompass areas that many people might not expect.

The truth is a financial advisor is not just someone who helps with investments. Quite often, the job is to assist with every aspect of a client's financial life.

Advisors use their expertise to create a personalized financial plan to help realize the client's goals. That same advisor also can leverage their skillset to work with a client to manage their human capital to earn income and build wealth.

This is a key because human capital is essentially the future earning power a person has left in their career. I believe it is my responsibility to help clients maximize their human capital and plan for it so that its transition into financial capital is optimized.

Of course, stable income is a necessary piece of building wealth. When a client experiences job loss, the impact on their financial life can be dramatic. The coronavirus pandemic has hit many of my clients especially hard. Because of our established trust, many clients have confided in me, hoping that my expertise can help them evaluate their job options and guide them to a solution.

While I'm not taking on a job as career coach, I am offering tips to clients to navigate the changing job market. My role is to help clients set up their finances to achieve their dreams, and — because of the pandemic — that includes answering questions surrounding job loss.

Before the pandemic, various studies concluded that 85% of jobs were filled through networking. Covid-19 has all but eliminated in-person networking opportunities, creating a significant roadblock to finding employment.

Clients are also struggling to crack the code of the hidden job market. It's no secret that many positions are filled without ever being advertised. With recruiters starting their candidate search within their existing network, the hidden job market proves that word of mouth can make or break your search.

My experience in the financial industry has taught me that successful networking isn't about meeting as many people as possible. Instead, you're actually better off targeting key contacts to meet well-connected people.