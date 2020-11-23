AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine might seem less effective than its peers — but it has some advantages

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford was found to be "highly" protective on Monday, potentially paving the way for a vaccine that is both more affordable and easier to distribute than some of its peers.

An interim analysis of clinical trials showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had an average efficacy of 70% in protecting against the virus.

Researchers said this figure could be as high as 90% by tweaking the dose, but the overall results show the vaccine's efficacy is slightly lower than other leading candidates.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna reported preliminary results last week showing that their respective Covid vaccines were around 95% effective.

However, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said a vaccine that is 50% or 60% effective against the virus would be acceptable.

It is hoped a Covid vaccine could help to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 1.3 million lives worldwide.

Huge challenges remain before a vaccine can be rolled out. The global battle to secure prospective supplies has raised concerns about equitable access, while questions remain over the logistics of mass production, distribution, and cost.