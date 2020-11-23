Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is 70% effective, trial shows

A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020.

LONDON — British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Monday said an interim analysis of clinical trials showed its coronavirus vaccine has an average efficacy of 70% in protecting against the virus.

It comes after a string of encouraging vaccine results in recent weeks, following late-stage trial readouts from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

It is hoped a Covid vaccine could help to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 1.3 million lives.

Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, said the development marked an "important milestone" in the fight against the global health crisis.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Soriot said.

"Furthermore, the vaccine's simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval."

