The market is 'ripe for a correction' in the final weeks of the year, Morgan Stanley's Wilson warns

The slip in the stock market last week could be the start of one last market correction in a volatile 2020, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
The Dow Jones Industrial average and S&P 500 fell last week after surging to start November on the prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine. The Dow is up 10% for November so far. Wilson, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategy, said in a note to clients that the market action showed that the rally may have exhausted itself.