The market is 'ripe for a correction' in the final weeks of the year, Morgan Stanley's Wilson warns

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The slip in the stock market last week could be the start of one last market correction in a volatile 2020, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.

The Dow Jones Industrial average and S&P 500 fell last week after surging to start November on the prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine. The Dow is up 10% for November so far. Wilson, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategy, said in a note to clients that the market action showed that the rally may have exhausted itself.