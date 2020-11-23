UK expected to announce it will lift lockdown soon — with conditions attached

A man shops at a store on the High Street in East Ham on November 14, 2020 in London, England. Hollie Adams | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce Monday that a nationwide lockdown in England will be lifted in early December. However, the lifting of restrictions that have seen leisure and hospitality venues and most shops close will come with conditions attached. Prime Minister Johnson is expected to announce to parliament on Monday that lockdown will end on Dec. 2, almost month after a second lockdown was imposed. He will address the country later in the afternoon. He is expected to detail what restrictions will be imposed after the lockdown is lifted, including a likely return to the "three-tier system," with differing degrees of rules imposed on areas of the country depending on their number of coronavirus infections.

Tiered system explained

The U.K.'s three-tier system of local Covid-19 alert levels, introduced in mid-October, saw areas classified as either "medium," "high" or "very high." In "very high" level areas, pubs and bars, gyms, betting shops and casinos were closed. Those in a "high" level areas were not allowed to mix with other households or meet up unless outside. Meanwhile, the "medium" level banned groups of more than six people meeting up and pubs and restaurants had to close at 10 p.m. Whether or not bars, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to reopen on Dec. 2 is likely to depending on these alert levels.

Coronavirus case numbers stabilizing