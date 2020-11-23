Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on Covid

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing on the coronavirus Monday as the state prepares to fend off an increase in Covid-19 cases.

"People will travel more — Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, holidays" Cuomo said during a Nov. 13 call with reporters, adding that more people will head indoors during the winter. "These are all elements that could conspire to increase Covid. That is the fact. The numbers are going up, the numbers will go up."

Cuomo has already ordered restaurants and bars licensed by the State Liquor Authority to close at 10 p.m., though they can operate for curbside pickup past that time. Gyms were also ordered to close at that time. The Democratic governor has cracked down on people congregating inside, banning gatherings of more than 10 people in a private residence.

As residents head to the airport to travel for Thanksgiving, Cuomo said the state will ramp up enforcement at its airports during the holidays to ensure arriving travelers follow quarantine and testing requirements.

Classrooms in New York City schools remain closed for in-person learning after Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered students to remain home in an attempt to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

