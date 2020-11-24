Need to switch up your home office? A design expert shares her 7 favorite setups on Instagram

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many occasionally-used home offices have been officially converted into full-time workspaces.
As a home office expert, I've found that the right amount of shelving, storage space, desktop space and furniture can mean the difference between a functional workspace and an inefficient afterthought.
Whether you're modifying an existing space or creating a new home office for 2021, consider these seven Instagram setups for inspiration and motivation to design something that works for you:
This perfect little nook office offers three key elements: Storage, lighting and comfortable seating.
Along with creating a functional workspace, why not make it a design feature in your home?
This creative home office, with a Tetris-like feel, makes use of every inch of the back wall.
A U-shape workspace with shelving above and storage below is more than ideal.
An often-overlooked space for a home office is under the stairs.
This white, modular home office offers a variety of flexibility and storage options.
Sharing a home office with a bedroom can be challenging when one area is dedicated to working, and the other to relaxing. This simple setup makes it easy to delineate the two.
Lisa Kanarek is the author of five books about working from home, including "Home Office Life: Making a Space to Work at Home," "101 Home Office Success Secrets" and "Home Office Solutions: Creating a Space That Works for You." Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and Reader's Digest.
