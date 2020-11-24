Need to switch up your home office? A design expert shares her 7 favorite setups on Instagram

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many occasionally-used home offices have been officially converted into full-time workspaces.

As a home office expert, I've found that the right amount of shelving, storage space, desktop space and furniture can mean the difference between a functional workspace and an inefficient afterthought.

Whether you're modifying an existing space or creating a new home office for 2021, consider these seven Instagram setups for inspiration and motivation to design something that works for you: