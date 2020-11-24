Dick's Sporting Goods taps President Lauren Hobart as CEO, sales surge as consumers buy fitness gear

Dick's Sporting Goods on Tuesday announced its current president, Lauren Hobart, is set to succeed Ed Stack as chief executive on Feb. 1.

Stack, 65, will transition to executive chairman and remain chief merchant, the company said in a news release. He took over the business from his dad in 1984, when he was then 29 years old. He later took Dick's Sporting Goods public in 2002.

"This is the perfect time for this transition," Stack said in a statement. "We have the best management team in the company's history, and the investments we have made in our people, our stores, and our communities are paying off."

The announcement comes as Dick's Sporting Goods continues to reap the benefits of consumers buying more workout gear, sporting goods and outdoor equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Its e-commerce sales surged 95% during the third quarter, and it reported record quarterly same-store sales growth of more than 23%.

Its shares were up nearly 2% in premarket trading.

Here's how Dick's Sporting Goods did during its fiscal third quarter of 2020, compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data:

Earnings per share: $2.01, adjusted, vs. $1.01, expected

Revenue: $2.41 billion vs. $2.23 billion, expected

Same-store sales: Up 23.2% vs. growth of 14.1%, expected, according to StreetAccount

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Dick's Sporting Goods' net income grew to $177.2 million, or $1.84 a share, from $57.6 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company earned $2.01 per share, better than the $1.01 expected by analysts.

Net sales climbed roughly 23% to $2.41 billion from $1.96 billion a year earlier, better than the $2.23 billion forecast by analysts.

The company said it is not offering an outlook for the remainder of the year due to the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic.

However, the company noted that, so far, "the favorable trends in our business have continued" into the fourth quarter. Through the first three weeks of the holiday quarter, it said same-store sales are up a high-teens percentage.