Gap earnings fall short, sales beat, as retailer 'remains optimistic' about the holidays

Gap Inc. on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations, as higher spending on marketing offset sales gains at Old Navy and Athleta.

Under CEO Sonia Syngal, the retailer has centered investments around new advertising to clearly define each of its core brands. The effort kicked off with recent holiday-themed commercials, in a bid to gain market share in key categories like women's workout apparel and denim.

While the global health crisis has made it difficult for many companies to offer a future outlook, Gap said it "remains optimistic" about the future. It expects fourth-quarter sales to be about equal to or slightly higher than a year ago. Analysts had been calling for a decline of 2.8%.

"Fundamentally it seems like the consumer is relatively strong," CFO Katrina O'Connell said in an interview. "Because the consumer can't spend on entertainment [and] travel, they're looking for a place to spend their discretionary dollars. And we believe that they will be using those dollars to provide more compelling gifts to their families over the holiday season as a way to show their love and affection during these tough times."

Shares fell more than 7% in after-hours trading, having risen more than 51% through this year.

Here's how the retailer did during its fiscal third quarter, compared with what analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data:

Earnings per share: 25 cents vs. 32 cents, expected

Revenue: $3.99 billion vs. $3.82 billion, expected

Same-store sales: Up 5% vs. a decline of 0.3%, expected by StreetAccount

Gap Inc.'s same-store sales during the latest quarter grew 5%, with Athleta reporting a record quarterly increase. That came in far better than the 0.3% decline that analysts were expecting.

The company is still working to turn around its Gap and Banana Republic divisions, however, and has named a new chief, who has experience with consumer goods, to lead the latter.

Gap also on Tuesday named Asheesh Saksena, most recently president of Best Buy's health division, to a newly created position of chief growth officer, effective in January.