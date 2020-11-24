Investors still don't own enough Apple compared to its weighting in the S&P 500, Morgan Stanley says

People wait in line at the Apple Fifth Avenue store for the release of the new iPhone on October 23, 2020 in New York City.

Apple, the largest company in the U.S., has long since been a favorite stock on the Street, but Morgan Stanley found that institutional investors are actually underweight the tech giant.

Analyst Katy Huberty came to this conclusion after analyzing Apple's weighting in the S&P 500 against its total institutional ownership. The finding represents a divergence from other large-cap technology companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, which have seen their ownership among institutional investors shift based on their portion of the market.