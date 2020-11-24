Russia plans to produce 1 billion doses of its ‘cheaper’ Covid vaccine

A worker wearing personal protective equipment holds a tray containing unlabeled ampoules of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Hot on the heels of positive coronavirus vaccine news from the U.K. and U.S., Russia has said that it will make its own shot cheaper than its rivals, and aims to produce 1 billion doses next year.

"The cost of one dose of the Sputnik V vaccine for international markets will be less than $10," Russia's sovereign wealth fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday. Russia's coronavirus vaccine requires two doses.

"Thus, Sputnik V will be two or more times cheaper than foreign vaccines based on mRNA technology with similar efficacy rates. For Russian citizens, vaccination with Sputnik V will be free of charge," RDIF added.

The statement appears to be referring to Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna's vaccine candidates, which are made from messenger RNA, or mRNA. Both have reported high efficacy rates of their vaccines in late-stage trials over the last couple of weeks.

Pfizer and BioNTech's is reportedly expected to come in around $20 per dose, while Moderna's CEO said two days ago that its vaccine will cost between $25-$37 per dose, depending on the amount ordered. Both require two doses.

The comments from Russia also come a day after British pharmaceutical AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said on Monday that their coronavirus vaccine was "highly effective," according to interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials. Their vaccine does not use mRNA technology, but instead uses a viral vector approach.

AstraZeneca's vaccine, which requires two doses, is estimated to cost $3-4 per dose.