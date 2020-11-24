Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: GE, Microsoft, Ulta, Target & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • KeyBanc initiated Microsoft as overweight.
  • Jefferies downgraded Ulta to hold from buy.
  • KeyBanc initiated Salesforce as overweight.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric to outperform from perform.
  • Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo to outperform from underperform.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded ViacomCBS to hold from buy.
  • Opppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to outperform from perform.
  • Argus upgraded Target to buy from hold.
Larry Culp, CEO, General Electric
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: