Wall Street thinks these 5 stocks will lead the Dow to its next big milestone

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

As the Dow Jones Industrial average just topped the 30,000 level for the first time ever, what are the stocks that could lead the stock market to its next big milestone?

The 30-stock Dow and the other major averages got a boost on Tuesday from optimism about a peaceful transfer of power in the presidency as well as positive developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front.

To determine which stocks Wall Street is expecting will lead the Dow to its next milestone, CNBC used FactSet to screen for the Dow stocks with at least 10% upside to their 12-month average price target from analysts. The group also has at least 50% of analysts calling it a buy.

Take a look at the list here.