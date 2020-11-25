Amazon Web Services outage causes issues for Roku, Adobe

Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 30, 2017.

Amazon's cloud-computing service on Wednesday was hit with an outage that took down some websites and services.

A notice on Amazon Web Services' status page said it was experiencing problems with Kinesis, its service that processes large streams of data, causing "increased error rates" for a number of websites. The outage also impacted its ability to post updates to the status page.

"The Kinesis Data Streams API is currently impaired in the US-EAST-1 Region," the notice states, adding that other affected services include Cognito and SageMaker.

AWS said it was working toward a resolution.

Among the services that reported issues as a result of the outage were Amazon's smart security subsidiary Ring, Roku, software maker Autodesk, fintech lending company Affirm, Target's Shipt delivery service and the subway status site operated by New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Tribune Publishing properties the Baltimore Sun and the Chicago Tribune also reported errors.

Major AWS customers including Apple, Slack and Netflix didn't appear to be experiencing any issues as a result of the outage.

This is the first major outage to interrupt many customers since 2017, when the same US-EAST-1 Region experienced issues, knocking some websites offline.

-- CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.