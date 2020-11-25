Deutsche Bank picks the currencies that could soon hit new highs on vaccine breakthroughs

Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020.

Several emerging market currencies could hit fresh highs before the end of 2020 due to the optimism surrounding coronavirus vaccines, according to new research from Deutsche Bank.

The German lender expects a Covid-19 shot from British pharma giant Astrazeneca and Oxford University will be more affordable for lower and middle-income countries, thanks in part to cheaper costs of production and distribution.

Earlier this week, interim results from clinical trials found the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine had an average efficacy of 70% in protecting against the virus. When the dosing regimen was tweaked, researchers added that the figure could climb to as high as 90%.