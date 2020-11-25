Two bankers failed miserably in the finance industry. But turned their experiences into a new HBO show

After finding they were pretty terrible as bankers, Konrad Kay and Mickey Down channeled their failures into writing hit TV show "Industry," which sees five college graduates navigate the cut-throat finance sector.

Like the show's five central characters, who join fictional investment bank Pierpoint & Co. in London on a competitive placement scheme, Down and Kay started working in finance as graduates. However, Down joked that the show's characters are much more competent than they ever were when they worked in the sector several years ago.

After working as analyst in equity sales for three years, Kay was actually fired, as a lack of confidence stopped him from picking up the phone to speak to clients.

"There was always someone that knew more about stocks than me, so I just never felt qualified opening my mouth about it," Kay told CNBC.

"I find it very hard to bullsh-t because the fear for me is that I hate the idea of someone asking me a question that totally uncovers how little I know or what I'm talking about," he added.

Kay has said in previous interviews that his boss went as far as to call him the worst salesman he'd ever seen.

Similarly Down said that when it came to leaving his own job as an analyst in mergers and acquisitions after a year, he felt like he was probably more of a "hindrance to the company than a help."

"I didn't know a lot of things, I didn't really understand how to do my job but asking for help was even considered ... a weakness," he said.

After leaving the world of finance, Down went to work for a talent agency and a production company while also starting to write, with Kay then joining him after being fired.

The two have written for several TV and film projects since leaving the finance industry.

They initially took at stab at writing another show about the finance sector, but Down says this was more of a "cathartic" experience for getting their frustrations about the industry out on paper and testing if they could write together.

That original show also had a mix of senior and junior finance workers, whereas with "Industry" they took the deliberate decision to focus on writing about "what it felt like to be on the lowest rung of the ladder," which is something Kay said they felt more qualified to do.

The BBC-HBO show premiered earlier this month, with the first episode directed by "Girls" creator Lena Dunham. "Industry" has received praise as one of the more accurate depictions of financial services, from its use of jargon to the harsh dynamic of the trading floor.