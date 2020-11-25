Op-ed: IRS tax-refund backlog adds to Americans' hardship during Covid-19 pandemic

Every year, Americans know that they must file their taxes on a deadline or face serious consequences. They have the right to expect that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will hold up its end of the bargain by promptly and professionally processing returns and issuing refunds.

However, right now the IRS is lagging badly behind, with over 3 million pieces of unopened mail and one million unprocessed tax returns in their hands. This year has posed a hardship for millions of Americans, and delays and confusion in the agency that handles our money and taxes are only compounding that stress.

During my time as North Dakota Tax Commissioner, I learned firsthand the importance of quickly and efficiently processing tax returns. When tax payments sit in envelopes, their value depreciates and funding for critical public priorities is held up.

President Donald Trump came to government promising that he would bring competence by running agencies like businesses. Unfortunately for the American people, he's been running the IRS like one of his businesses. As a result, Americans are in the dark about their tax returns and still waiting on stimulus checks.

To be fair, the IRS has been underfunded, understaffed, and struggling to do its job for years. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised to run the IRS like a business and fix the inefficiencies.

At Mnuchin's confirmation hearing, he acknowledged the agency's lack of resources and enforcement of the tax laws. He promised to "adequately staff and modernize the IRS" and to "work with the Commissioner and Congress to improve the performance of the IRS, including advocating for resources." Mnuchin didn't keep this promise.