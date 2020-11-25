Tesla recalls 9,500 Model X and Model Y cars over roof, bolt issues

Tesla is recalling more than 9,500 of its Model X and Model Y electric vehicles over potentially faulty roof trim and bolts that could be inadequately tightened.

The larger recall covers 9,136 Model X cars produced between Sept. 17, 2015 and July 31, 2016, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing. The agency said the front and spine cosmetic roof trim may have been applied without the necessary primer and the pieces may separate over time.

Tesla also recalled 401 2020 Model Y vehicles over a potential issue with its bolts. The Model Y is made in a tent at Tesla's Fremont facility in a mostly manual process.

The NHTSA said that the bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may not have been properly tightened, which could allow the upper control arm to detach from the steering knuckle.

"A detached upper control arm can cause the wheels to lean in or out, decreasing the driver's ability to steer and increase the risk of a crash," the agency said in a filing.

Tesla said it was not aware of accidents or injuries associated with either recall and will inspect affected vehicles and adjust as needed.

It's the latest report of reliability issues with some Tesla vehicles.

In October, Tesla voluntarily recalled nearly 50,000 Model S and Model X cars in China over faulty suspension. Earlier this month, Tesla expanded its warranty to cover defective main computers in some Model S and Model X computers that led to touchscreen blackouts, among other problems.

Consumer Reports said on Nov. 19 in its annual Auto Reliability Survey that it's no longer recommending the Tesla Model S due to issues with its air suspension, main computer and touch controls. It also panned the Model Y's body hardware and paint problems and ultimately gave three of four Tesla vehicles sub-par reliability ratings, including the Model S, Model X and Model Y.

