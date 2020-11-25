What to watch today: Dow to fall slightly after closing above 30,000 for first time

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures are pointing to a narrowly mixed Wall Street open, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped past the 30,000 mark for the first time. Dow futures implied a roughly 30-point decline at the open, while S&P 500 futures were little changed. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq were slightly higher. (CNBC)



* European markets edge lower as rally stalls (CNBC) The Dow is up more than 13% this month and is on track to post its best monthly gain since 1987. Possibly lost in the fuss over Dow 30,000 is that the S&P 500 also posted a record close Tuesday — and that the Dow's 2020 performance pales in comparison to other major averages. The Dow is up just 5.3% this year, compared with 12.5% for the S&P 500 and 34.2% for the Nasdaq Composite. The Dow and S&P 500 were joined Tuesday in record territory by the small-cap Russell 2000, as well as the Dow transports.



* Dow 30,000 could draw in investors from the sidelines with more stocks participating in the next leg (CNBC) The economic calendar is jampacked today with the markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and only a half-day of trading Friday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Labor Department is out with its weekly look at initial jobless claims, expected to fall to 733,000 for the week ended Nov. 21 from 742,000 the prior week. At the same time, the government's October report on durable goods orders is expected to show a 0.6% increase compared with September's 1.9% jump. A second look at third-quarter GDP is also out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the annual economic growth rate expected to be the same 33.1% that was reported a month ago. October personal income and spending are out at 10 a.m. ET, with income expected to be down 0.1% and spending seen rising 0.3%. In September, income had risen 0.9% while spending rose 1.4%. Also at 10 a.m. ET, the government's new home sales report for October should show a 1.5% increase to an annual rate of 973,000 units, according to consensus forecasts. And the University of Michigan's final November consumer sentiment index is expected to stay at the mid-month level of 77. All that may get less attention than the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent Open Market Committee meeting, which are set to be released at 2 p.m. ET. Deere (DE) is the only company of note releasing quarterly earnings this morning, while there are no companies scheduled to issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Gap (GPS) reported quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share, missing consensus estimates by 7 cents, though the apparel retailer's revenue did beat forecasts. Gap's bottom line was hurt by increased marketing and shipping costs resulting from a shift to online shopping by consumers. The company's online sales surged 61% during the quarter compared with a year ago. Nordstrom (JWN) earned 34 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with expectations of a 6 cents per share loss. Revenue did come in below forecasts for the retailer, partly because of a slide in demand for formal wear. Nordstrom saw a 37% jump in online sales. HP Inc. (HPQ) beat estimates by 10 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share, with the computer and printer maker seeing revenue top estimates as well. A surge in laptop sales driven by homebound students and workers helped offset lower sales of office equipment. Dell (DELL) earned an adjusted $2.03 per share for its latest quarter, well above the $1.40 consensus estimate, with revenue also coming in higher than Street forecasts. Its quarterly story was similar to that of rival HP, with a jump in demand for Dell's desktop and laptop computers. Viacom (VIAC) is near a deal to sell its Simon & Schuster book publishing unit to German media giant Bertelsmann for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The government plans to send 6.4 million doses of Pfizer's (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine to communities across the United States within 24 hours of FDA approval, according to government officials who spoke to The Washington Post.

WATERCOOLER