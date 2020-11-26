A 'mutant building' in Milan is saving energy and pleasing residents

From paintings and literature to music and film, the natural world is an inspiration to many.

Its influence on architecture is also apparent, with a number of interesting developments now integrating plants and trees into their design.



One example of this is the Bosco Verticale, or Vertical Forest, an Italian residential development of two visually striking towers that stand 80 and 112 meters high.

Featured in an episode of CNBC's "Sustainable Energy" earlier this year, the exteriors of the buildings — which are located in the Porta Nuova area of Milan — are covered in plants and trees.



Speaking to CNBC, Stefano Boeri, the architect behind the design, described the Vertical Forest as a "very simple thing: it's a way to concentrate, in a very small urban surface … thousands of plants."



The design of this "mutant building," as Boeri puts it, also provides a number of interesting benefits to its residents.



"I've been living at the Bosco Verticale since its opening," Simona Pizzi said. "It doesn't feel like we're living right in the middle of busy Milan, where everything goes quite fast," she added.



"Having these plants right on the terrace, real trees, has certainly had a positive impact on my life. It brings (the) temperature down in the summer and it feels like these plants have generated a microclimate, it's very pleasant."



The design has also had an effect on individual energy use. "In the winter, we use less heating thanks to this greenhouse effect and in the summer, we use less air conditioning because the air is cooler," Pizzi explained.