Covid mutations do not appear to be helping the virus spread more rapidly, study says

A man wearing a face mask waits for a train in the central train station during the COVID-19 pandemic in Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on Nov. 3, 2020.

LONDON — A global study of more than 12,000 coronavirus mutations has found that none of them appear to have made the virus that causes Covid-19 spread more rapidly.

Researchers at University College London assessed Covid mutations in over 46,000 samples taken from people in 99 different countries and concluded the mutations all appeared to be neutral when it comes to speeding up the virus' spread.

The peer-reviewed study, published Wednesday in the Nature Communications journal, identified a total of 12,706 mutations. Of those, 398 strains of the coronavirus were found to have occurred repeatedly and independently.

The researchers decided to hone in on 185 mutations which had occurred at least three times independently during the course of the pandemic.

"Recurrent mutations currently in circulation appear to be evolutionary neutral and primarily induced by the human immune system via RNA editing, rather than being signatures of adaptation," researchers of the study said.

"At this stage we find no evidence for significantly more transmissible lineages of SARS-CoV-2 due to recurrent mutations," they added.