The athleisure market is heating up as consumers flock to 'comfort in uncomfortable times'

The front of an Old Navy store this holiday season, which now features an assortment of loungewear, pajamas and athletic apparel.

If you walk into any Old Navy store this holiday season, you'll notice a plethora of athletic gear paired with other comfy clothes front and center.

Knowing consumers have been drawn to loungewear like leggings, pajama sets and other cozy options during the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer reshuffled its store layout to accommodate the trend, placing those items right at the door. It also ordered more fleece hoodies, stretchy bottoms, and the like, to make sure its inventories were plentiful ahead of the holiday rush.

"We gave it much more dominant, forward space," Old Navy President and Chief Executive Nancy Green said in an interview. "Active has moved far up in position."

"We believe that the modern way of dressing is mixing things up, so you can pair a power legging for women with a denim jacket ... whether you're working out or hanging out at home," she said. "You'll also see this dominantly in our marketing."

Old Navy said it offered 55% more activewear during the third quarter quarter ended Oct. 31, clearly helping to drive overall sales for the brand, which increased 15%. Meantime, Athleta reported record, quarterly same-store sales gains, driven by a surge in demand for its yoga bottoms, pullover sweaters and sports bras.

Gap, which owns both Old Navy and Athleta, certainly is not the only retailer leaning fully into athleisure — more formally defined as a category of clothing that can be worn for both activities that make you sweat and as casual wear — and reaping the benefits.

Dominant players like Lululemon and Nike have reported stronger sales growth than other apparel retailers during the pandemic. And investors have rewarded them for it. Lululemon shares are up 54% since the start of the year, bringing its market value to $46.6 billion. Nike shares are up nearly 34%, with a market cap swelling to $212.8 billion.

Everyone from The North Face to Levi's to Louis Vuitton are vying to get a share of the category, rolling out new products with stretchy fabric that can be worn during a run or a trip to the grocery store. Kohl's is launching its own active apparel brand, called FLX, in early 2021, while Target debuted a new workout label, called All in Motion, earlier this year. There is also a smaller army of direct-to-consumer athleisure brands such as Outdoor Voices and Carbon 38 fighting for dollars.

"Athleisure has changed consumer expectations regarding comfort and fit of their apparel," Coresight Research Founder and CEO Deborah Weinswig said. "We expect the boundaries between athleisure and sportswear and casual wear will continue to blur."