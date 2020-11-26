World’s largest medical glove maker becomes the epicenter of Malaysia’s Covid resurgence

SINGAPORE — Top Glove, the world's largest medical glove maker, has shut 20 manufacturing sites in Malaysia after thousands of workers tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 2,684 Top Glove employees — most of them foreign workers — have tested positive as of Wednesday, local media reported, citing Malaysia's Senior Minister for Security and Minister of Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob. That's by far the largest cluster of new infections in the Southeast Asian country, where a resurgence in cases forced the government to reimpose a fresh round of partial lockdown measures, according to data by Malaysia's health ministry.

Authorities in the country are testing all Top Glove workers in the affected factories and dormitories for the coronavirus. Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali told CNBC on Thursday that the government hopes to "mitigate this problem within next two weeks." "It is very unfortunate that recently, there (were) some issues in terms of the positive cases recorded at the factories," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia." Azmin pointed out that Top Glove was one of companies allowed to continue with full operations throughout Malaysia's lockdown, given its importance to both the local and global markets.