An Amazon worker delivers packages amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Denver, Colorado.

E-commerce giant Amazon is poised to be the biggest winner this holiday season as the pandemic forces many Americans to shop online, according to Wall Street firm Truist Securities. The firm also gave clients other big winners into year-end.

Truist estimated that Amazon will claim 42 cents of every dollar spent during the full year-end shopping season as Black Friday kicks off a "robust" holiday shopping period amid rising Covid-19 cases.