Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

CFRA's Sam Stovall says the market rotation 'looks sustainable,' gives retail picks

Jesse Pound@jesserpound

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

CFRA strategist Sam Stovall said on Friday that he is "encouraged" by the broad participation in the market rally and that the rotation into value and cyclical stocks looks like it could be here to stay.

November has been a banner month on Wall Street amid positive vaccine news, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small cap stocks have led the way with their best run in more than 30 years. The strategist said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that there are reasons to believe this rotation is not another head-fake for value and cyclical stocks.