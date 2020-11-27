Rising costs, less in savings: How the pandemic is slamming the ‘sandwich generation’

Simultaneously raising your children and caring for your aging parents isn't easy. The pandemic has made it tougher.

Known as the "sandwich generation," Americans supporting kids and parents as well as themselves are facing skyrocketing costs and a hit to their savings, a new report from New York Life found.

More than half, 54%, of those surveyed said they were spending more each month on caregiving since the start of the crisis, with 23% reporting an extra $200 or more per month.

"Higher costs have equated to cuts elsewhere: Sandwich generation members report contributing less to their savings and to retirement, raiding emergency funds, paying off less debt and delaying paying bills," said Dylan Huang, senior vice president and head of retail annuities, investment solutions and wealth planning for New York Life.

More from Invest in You:

Blended families already had unique financial issues — then the pandemic hit

Expecting a baby? Make these financial moves now

How to navigate uncomfortable money matters with your family

On average, they are spending about $1,000 a month to care for an aging relative. Almost 70% are using money from their daily budgets to pay for it, 40% are contributing less to their savings and 30% are saving less for retirement, the report found.

There has also been a shift in the demographics, accelerated by the pandemic. Covid-19 played a major role in the decisions to begin providing care for an aging relative for 26% of respondents. Half of those surveyed, 52%, said the pandemic played some role.

As a result, the sandwich generation has become younger, more female and more diverse, the paper found.

Forty percent of millennials were more likely to be caring for an aging parent during Covid-19 than pre-pandemic, compared to 34% of Gen Xers and 13% of baby boomers. New York Life defined millennials as being born between 1981 and 1996, Gen Xers as 1965 to 1980 and baby boomers as 1946 to 1964.