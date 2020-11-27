Jeremy Siegel says 2021 will be 'very good' for stocks, but long-term returns could be below average

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Wharton School's Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Friday that he believes the stock market's strong rebound from the coronavirus-era bottom can continue into next year. But the finance professor added he believes long-term returns may be lower than the historical average.

Bullish factors for the market next year include the significant increase in money supply since March, as well as better-than-expected developments for a Covid-19 vaccine and the outcome of the November elections, Siegel said on "Squawk Box." "On all those three fronts, we have positive forces for the market that I think are going to cause 2021 to be a very good year," he said.