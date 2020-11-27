Top Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated

This handout image supplied by the IIPA (Iran International Photo Agency) shows a view of the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant as the first fuel is loaded, on August 21, 2010 in Bushehr, southern Iran.

WASHINGTON — A top Iranian nuclear scientist has been assassinated, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, dubbed the "father of the Iranian bomb," died from his injuries after armed assassins fired upon his car, according to reports by Iranian media that have not been independently confirmed by NBC News.

State media shared photographs of a black Nissan sedan with multiple bullet holes through the windshield and bloodshed on the road next to the car door. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the killing and alleged "serious indications" of Israeli involvement.

Fakhrizadeh's death comes just days before the 10-year anniversary of the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari, which Iran also blamed on Israel.

The Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The Pentagon declined to comment. The Department of State and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. President Donald Trump did, however, retweet a news article and commentary about Fakhrizadeh's death.

Little is known about Fakhrizadeh, a high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer, long viewed as Iran's top nuclear scientist overseeing the regime's secret weapons programs.

In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu accused Iran of continuing to develop nuclear weapons and said Fakhrizadeh was working within Iran's Defence Ministry on "special projects".

"Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh," Netanyahu said at the time.