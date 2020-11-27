U.S. stocks will be outpaced by Europe next year, strategist says

Growth and stock market gains in the U.S. will be overshadowed by most other global regions during 2021, according to Bob Parker, an investment committee member at Quilvest Wealth Management.

"We're actually at a very interesting time in markets, whereby I think non-U.S. markets over probably the next six months to nine months will outperform the U.S.," Parker explained on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday.

In a research note emailed to CNBC, Parker noted that investors will start to focus on markets and sectors which will recover rapidly after the coronavirus has been curtailed, "where growth prospects are the most durable and where valuations are less stretched."

A key theme for next year, he believes, is for European equities to outperform the U.S. with markets in the U.K., Spain and Italy to lead that charge. Spain's IBEX 35 index has soared nearly 24% since the beginning of November, while Italy's FTSE MIB has jumped 21%.

"Positive expectations on vaccines has meant that people have gone back into what was a very unloved, under-owned market," Parker told CNBC. He also believes that euro zone and U.K. growth will either outpace or be equivalent to that in the U.S. next year, underlying those stock market gains.