Lyft President John Zimmer and CEO Logan Green and the Lyft Board of Directors speak as Lyft lists on the Nasdaq at an IPO event in Los Angeles March 29, 2019.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Investors should begin to focus on companies that will emerge from the pandemic stronger than before, according to Wall Street analysts. As the coronavirus vaccines begin to launch, analysts said this week that clients should buy stocks that are poised for a rapid recovery.

CNBC Pro combed through Wall Street research to find buying opportunities set to emerge on the other side.