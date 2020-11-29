'The Croods: A New Age' tallies highest box office opening since the pandemic began

The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

"The Croods: A New Age" stunned at the box office this weekend, hauling in the biggest opening of any film released during the pandemic.

The animated sequel garnered an estimated $9.71 million domestically over the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bringing the five-day Thanksgiving weekend tally to $14.22 million.

Internationally, the Dreamworks film is on track to post $20.8 million in ticket sales, bringing the global haul to around $35 million for its debut.

There was some skepticism about how well "The Croods: A New Age" could perform over the Thanksgiving weekend. Leading up to the holiday, coronavirus cases had continued to surge to new highs and the number of theaters open to the public was shrinking. There were fears that moviegoers would skip out on a trip to the cinema.

Instead, the film drew the biggest box office opening since Disney's "Onward" was released in March prior to nationwide lockdowns. This figure also beats Warner Bros.' "Tenet," which had an opening of $9.35 million over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal owns Dreamworks Animation.