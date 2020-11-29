Zoom investors are looking to a post-pandemic 2021 even with current growth at over 300%

Zoom founder Eric Yuan poses in front of the Nasdaq building as the screen shows the logo of the video-conferencing software company Zoom after the opening bell ceremony on April 18, 2019 in New York City.

Zoom is poised to show another monster quarter when it reports results on Monday, with sales growth expected to top 300% for a second straight period.

But investors of late have been looking past this earnings report, as well as the one after that and even the one after that. It's the back half of 2021 that becomes challenging for Zoom because the company will then have to contend with comparisons to the wild growth periods of the pandemic and surge in remote work.

Additionally, a Covid-19 vaccine appears to be on the horizon for 2021. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna reported preliminary results showing that their respective Covid vaccines were around 95% effective, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had an average efficacy of 70%.

It's not clear what happens to Zoom's business when people start returning to the office, but the company's stock has sold off on positive vaccine news.

On Nov. 9, after Pfizer first said its vaccine candidate showed a 90% efficacy rate, Zoom shares plunged 17%. The stock has recouped some of those losses, but it's still 24% off its high from last month.

It's an understandable retreat, considering that Zoom is up almost seven-fold this year, reflecting the company's graduation from a fast-growing but niche cloud software application to a household tech staple that's used by office workers, students and for virtual meetups.