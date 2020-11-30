CEO of Montana hospital, which lost a doctor to Covid, says he expects Thanksgiving-related surge

Dr. Scott Ellner, the chief executive of a Montana health system that is already "at or beyond capacity," told CNBC on Monday plans were in place to handle an increase of Covid-19 patients stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings.

"In Montana, our community, our people believe in their personal freedoms, and we expect to see a surge from the Thanksgiving weekend," said Ellner, whose not-for-profit Billings Clinic also serves Wyoming and the western Dakotas. Health experts have warned that indoor holiday get-togethers could worsen an already-accelerating U.S. coronavirus outbreak this fall.

"We've actually reached out to assisted living facilities who are able to care for patients that we'll place outside of our hospital," Ellner added in a "Squawk on the Street" interview. "We're also partnering with our critical access hospitals across the state who are affiliates with Billings Clinic, and they've been taking patients as well."

The health system, which is based in Montana's largest city, has taken various other steps to add hospital capacity in response to an "exponential rise" in coronavirus cases in November, Ellner said. The state has 61,801 confirmed infections, nearly half of which have been recorded in the past month, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Hospitalizations have risen sharply in Montana in the past two months. On Oct. 1, there were 178 patients with Covid-19 currently hospitalized, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic. As of Sunday, 461 patients were hospitalized in the state.